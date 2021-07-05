Let Sumalatha sleep at KRS gates to stop water seepage: HDK takes a jibe at Mandya MP

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy courted controversy on Monday by asking Mandya MP Sumalatha to "lie down" at the KRS gates to stop water seepage.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa here, Kumaraswamy alleged that Sumalatha who was in power only because of people's "sympathy", had failed as an MP.

Referring to alleged illegal mining near KRS raised by the MP in a recent District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, Kumaraswamy said these meetings were meant to review the implementation of the Centre's schemes at the district-level but the MP was speaking about cracks in the dam because of illegal mining.

"We should make her lie down at the KRS gates to stop water seepage from the dam," Kumaraswamy said.

Officials have already examined it and have said there are no cracks in the dam, he claimed. People will give a befitting reply to Sumalatha in the next election, he added.

In a sharp retort and demanding an apology for his derogatory comment, Sumalatha said his statement reflected his "culture". As a former Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy should know better not to make such personal comments on women. It seems he has no control over his words, she countered.

She had flagged concerns about the illegal mining around KRS several times and had even brought it to the notice of Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani. "Illegal mining is a threat to the dam. It is also causing huge losses to the state exchequer. I have never pointed out any names concerning this issue. But some people get agitated when I talk about illegal mining," Sumalatha further stated.

As for Kumaraswamy's indirect jibe that she wanted Mandya's MySugar factory to be privatised, Sumalatha said all she wanted was for the factory to reopen and the ultimate decision remained with the government. "It is immaterial to me whether the government runs it or privatises it. In the interest of farmers, the factory must reopen," she told reporters.

On Monday, both Kumaraswamy and Sumalatha met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Kumaraswamy urged the government not to privatise MySugar factory. Sumalatha submitted a representation with regard to the illegal mining around KRS, reopening of MySugar factory, and Covid management in Mandya district.