Let's discuss contractor Kempanna and Justice Kempanna: CM Bommai

With the Congress leveraging allegations made by Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) president D Kempanna, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is banking on another Kempanna to swing the corruption narrative in the BJP’s favour.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said his government will face the 'PayCM' campaign orchestrated by the Congress.

"On one hand, there's Kempanna who heads a contractors association that in itself is dubious. They've been doing politics for the last one year without providing any document or proof on their claims. On the other hand, there's Justice Kempanna who headed a judicial commission on Arkavathy," Bommai said.

Read | It’s final: Government caps Karnataka anthem at 2.30 minutes

He was referring to the Justice HS Kempanna Commission that looked into allegations of redo (denotification) in the Arkavathy Layout when Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah was the chief minister.

"Between a baseless Kempanna and Justice Kempanna, let's have a discussion. What does Justice Kempanna's report say? People will know in the coming days," Bommai said.

Dubbing the KSCA as a "Congress-sponsored" body, Bommai maintained that his government will order an investigation or face one if only contractors came forward with a specific complaint on their '40% commission' claim. "The Association wrote a letter (to the PM) more than a year ago. Not a single complaint has been filed or document furnished. I'm still asking them, please give a complaint and I'll directly order a Lokayukta inquiry," Bommai said, adding that the Congress is aware that there is "nothing specific" in the contractors' claim.

"There are so many scams that leaves Congress with no moral right to speak on corruption," Bommai said. He said the Congress government did not give sanction to prosecute DIG Sridharan against whom the CID had filed an FIR in connection with recruitment of constables. "He was allowed to retire. I gave prosecution sanction after I became CM. Also, there was a teacher recruitment scam during their time, which we're investigating and several people have been arrested," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the Arkavathy redo was done based on a court direction. "Justice Kempanna's report clearly says Siddaramaiah didn't do denotification," he said, adding that the High Court has formed a committee under Justice KN Keshavanarayana.

Siddaramaiah asked Bommai to order a judicial inquiry into all claims of irregularities under all governments starting from 2006. "Then, we'll know who is corruption and who is honest. I'm not scared of a judicial inquiry," he said.

