Level crossings: Centre allocates Setu Bandhan funds

The Karnataka government has proposed to remove 32 level crossings

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 18 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 00:08 ist

In a boost to state road works and construction of rail over bridges and under bridges (ROBs and RUBs), Karnataka can now get Rs 327.17 crore from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund to enable safe travel besides removing bottlenecks.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Morth) has asked the Karnataka government to finalise the list of ROBs, RUBs and bridge works on state roads which will be taken up under the Setu Bandhan scheme.

The Karnataka government has proposed to remove 32-level crossings. Officials believe the ministry's latest push will help them identify and remove more level crossings in the coming days.

The state, Morth and the railways will sign a tripartite memorandum of understanding. Though the scheme was introduced last year, it has not taken off due to delays on the part of the state governments.

Last week, Morth has written to its zonal chief engineers and regional officers to take up the matter with the state governments, which have not given consent to the tripartite MoU. "The issue has been viewed seriously," the letter stated.

The Setu Bandhan works have been introduced to improve inter-state connectivity, especially on the rural areas at the borders where state roads do not get the required attention.

Karnataka News
India News
basavaraj bommai

