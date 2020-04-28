Lightning claims 3 lives in Kalaburagi

Three people were killed in two separate incidents of lightning strike in the district on Tuesday. A 23-year-old man died of a lightning strike near Allapur lake in Kalagi taluk. The deceased is Anil Chandrakshetty Bhovi, a resident of Kodli village.

He was struck dead by lightning when he took shelter under a tree as it started raining. In another incident, two farmers died when a tree came crashing down after lightening struck it at Bhuyara village of Kamalapur taluk.

The deceased are Satish Subhash Hakakeri (40) and Kuppanna Lakshma Natikar (63). They were among the six farmers who were working in the field when it started raining. They took shelter under a bullock cart parked beneath a tree in the field. While two of them died and one was injured, the others escaped unhurt.