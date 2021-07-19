Lingayat leaders support B S Yediyurappa amid exit talks

Prominent Lingayat leaders of the Congress and pontiffs have thrown their weight behind Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa whose exit is looking imminent.

The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is estimated to form about 16% of the state’s population and is considered to be the BJP’s core support base. Yediyurappa belongs to this community.

“They will destroy themselves,” former Congress minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who heads the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, told reporters when asked about the BJP’s plan to replace Yediyurappa.

Shivashankarappa met Yediyurappa on Monday to thank him for the government’s decision to install 12th century social reformer Basavanna’s statue in Vidhana Soudha. Basavanna is considered as the founder of the Lingayat sect.

“[BJP] should remember history...S Nijalingappa, Veerendra Patil, JH Patel and SR Bommai,” he said. “As long as Yediyurappa is there, they will be there. The Veerashaiva Mahasabha is with him.”

Another former Congress minister MB Patil also warned the BJP against removing Yediyurappa. “BJP may face the wrath of Lingayats if they ill treat tall leader BS Yediyurappa. BJP should value the contribution of Yediyurappa and treat him with dignity. This is my personal opinion, understanding that the proposed changes may be internal matters of the BJP,” Patil said in a tweet.

Rambhapuri Jagadguru said Yediyurappa enjoyed the support of all communities. “Floods and now the Covid-19 pandemic, Yediyurappa has not lost heart and is working hard. If something goes awry, it will have a big impact on the BJP,” he said.

Srisaila Jagadguru Channa Siddharama Panditaradhya also favoured Yediyurappa’s continuation. “He may be old, but he's still working. He should be allowed to continue.”

Yediyurappa is known to have provided generous grants to mutts and religious institutions during his previous term as chief minister, winning him brownie points.

According to some political observers, the mobilisation of the community's support could be Yediyurappa's last-ditch effort to retain his chair.

