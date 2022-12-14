Link rivers after addressing state’s concerns: Karnataka to Centre

Karnataka on Tuesday urged the Central government to take up interlinking of rivers only after addressing the state’s concerns over the sharing of water among the beneficiary states.

In the annual general body meeting of the National Water Development Agency held here, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said the Jal Shakti Ministry is yet to address the issues raised by Karnataka.

Till these issues were addressed properly, the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) on river linking can be put on hold, he said.

“Karnataka’s share of water from Mahanadi-Godavari river linking project, which comes under Krishna and Kaveri valley project, has been reduced. Karnataka has been urging the Central Government to rectify this and restore the state’s share,” Karjol said in the meeting.

Though the Jal Shakti Ministry had assured Karnataka that it would allot additional water from Mahanadi and Godavari river linking project to the state, keeping in mind various

court judgements and water dispute tribunal orders, it was not mentioned in the DPR, he said. The DPR on linking Almatti-Pennar should not be taken up unless the issues raised by Karnataka are addressed, the minister suggested in the meeting.

Later in the day, Karjol also met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and urged him to give an early approval for the long-pending Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects.

He also urged the Union minister to notify the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal final award.