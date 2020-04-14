Liquor shops could open after April 14 in Karnataka

The state government on Monday hinted at allowing sale of liquor after April 14, with the excise department floating the idea of allowing sales at MSIL and CL-2 licensed outlets.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa said discussions were underway on the issue, while authorities gave indications that some stores may open during the second phase of the lockdown starting April 15. “We will decide after April 14,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Sources said that several Cabinet members were keen on allowing restricted sale of liquor and an order to that effect was likely to be issued on Tuesday, pending guidelines by the Centre.

However, the move was opposed by Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

During the day, reports of barricades being put in front of MSIL outlets emerged from parts of the state, a hint that supply of liquor at select outlets could resume.

While welcoming the government’s decision, Federation of Wine Merchants Association, Karnataka, wanted sale of liquor to be allowed only for a certain period of time every day in the state.

There are 789 MSIL shops in Karnataka.