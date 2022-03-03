List of Kannadigas in Ukraine submitted to Centre

Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi said on Wednesday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has promised to make all efforts to bring back the body of Naveen.

Udasi met Jaishankar and requested him to help bring Naveen’s body at the earliest.

Also read: Ukraine, favourite study destination for Chalageri students

“The minister said that all Indian students will be evacuated from Ukraine at the earliest,” Udasi told reporters here.

Udasi said he also submitted the entire list of people from Karnataka living in Ukraine to the minister and asked him to evacuate all of them at the earliest.

Udasi said he will be in Delhi for a few days and coordinate with the External Affairs Ministry officials in this regard.

Check out latest videos from DH: