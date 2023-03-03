List of unauthorised schools to be made public, says Nagesh

The Department of School Education and Literacy has requested parents to wait for the list of unauthorised schools to be made public, before admitting their children to private institutions.

Following the recent incidents where some schools were found to be functioning without affiliation in violation of norms, the department has decided to put up the list of unauthorised schools on the official website. However, it has decided to wait till the board exams for class 10 and 12 get over.

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh told reporters that the department has decided to wait before releasing the list, keeping the interest of children appearing for the exams from such schools.

"We have identified the schools which are functioning without proper affiliation or by violating the prescribed norms. The same will be released on public domain soon after the completion of the board exams," said Nagesh.

Nagesh requested the parents to wait for the list before admitting the children to schools. "We request every parent to go through the website, verify the school details and admit kids," he said.

The department had recently released a list identifying around 1,300 unauthorised schools across the state. Action against these schools is pending.

To ensure transparency and simplification of processes, the department has made most services for private schools online. This covers application to open new schools, fresh affiliation, renewal of affiliation, no objection certificate to switch from state to other boards and so on.

Even the verification process will happen at the deputy directors' level. Since most data are available on the Students Achievement Tracking System, not all cases need to come to the government level for clearance, Nagesh said.