LK Atheeq to head Karnataka finance dept

Senior IAS officer LK Atheeq will be the next additional chief secretary heading the finance department, the government has said in a notification.

Atheeq will take charge of the finance department upon the retirement of incumbent Additional Chief Secretary ISN Prasad on June 30.

Meanwhile, the government appointed Atheeq as an officer on special duty at the finance department, a temporarily created post. He will continue as Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj).

A 1991-batch officer, Atheeq was a joint secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office earlier. He was also a senior advisor at World Bank in Washington DC.

Atheeq served as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s principal secretary between May 2016 and May 2018.

As head of the finance department, Atheeq will oversee the state’s fiscal position while having to clear funding for the Congress government’s five ‘guarantees’.