Local startup develops biosample collection kit

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 04 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 02:20 ist
Azooka Labs, a startup incubated by IISc’s Society for Innovation and Development has launched mWRAPR, India’s first indegenous biosample collection kit and storage medium for samples destined for genomic sequencing or molecular analysis labs. Credit: Special Arrangement

A startup incubated by IISc’s Society for Innovation and Development (SID) has launched mWRAPR, India’s first indegenous biosample collection kit and storage medium for samples destined for genomic sequencing or molecular analysis labs.

The startup, Azooka Labs, calls the new kit, mWRAPR. It helps to preserve genetic content in all types of biological samples, including microbiomes, saliva, cells, tissues, blood, body fluids and fecal tubes.

IISc said “it is the only molecular transport medium to be manufactured in India.”

Professor B Gurumurthy, CEO of SID, said the development of the kit is important because of “a global supply chain crunch limiting accessibility to materials for molecular diagnostics, especially in the area of research.”

Existing sample collection kits were also described as not being of molecular grade.

“They generally tend to be cheap nutrient-based media with significant potential for contamination,” said Alex Paul, co-founder and CEO, Azooka Labs.

Azooka has already shipped out one million units of its other Covid-19 viral transport medium so far (RNA Wrapr). 

