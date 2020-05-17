Lockdown 4.0: Regular trains suspended

Lockdown 4.0: Regular trains suspended

DHNS
DHNS, NEW DELHI, DHNS,
  • May 17 2020, 23:14 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 23:15 ist

 The regular train services remain suspended and only Shramik Special other Special Rajdhani Express trains, parcel and freight services will operate during lockdown 4.0, the Railways said.

The Railways will continue to suspend the operations of regular mail/express and suburban railway services. It has already cancelled all the tickets booked in regular mail and express trains till June 30, said an official. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Lockdown
4.0
Regular trains
suspended

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 