Lockdown 4.0: Regular trains suspended

The regular train services remain suspended and only Shramik Special other Special Rajdhani Express trains, parcel and freight services will operate during lockdown 4.0, the Railways said.
The Railways will continue to suspend the operations of regular mail/express and suburban railway services. It has already cancelled all the tickets booked in regular mail and express trains till June 30, said an official.
Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all
Israel: More than a year of political crisis
'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'
Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm
First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother
Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock
They won’t come back anytime soon