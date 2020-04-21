Lockdown effect: Calls from anxious kids, parents flood helpline

A recent incident in Mangaluru, of a teenager trying to smuggle his friend into his apartment in a suitcase, is an illustration of how the nationwide lockdown has impacted children.

Over the past few weeks, helplines in the state have received numerous calls from depressed children or their parents who are unable to cope with social isolation.

Take the instance of Narayan (name changed), a Hassan-based agriculturist and the parent of a nine-year-old, who sought help.

"Ever since the lockdown, my son began exhibiting signs of depression as he was unable to go out to play or meet his friends. I had noted down a helpline number from a television show and immediately reached out to them,” the parent told DH. Narayan spends most part of the day in his farm.

“I sometimes take him along, but it’s not feasible always,” he narrated. After a few sessions with the children’s helpline run by city-based Child Rights Trust (CRT), his son fared better, he added.

This is but one instance. Helplines are counselling both parents and children to cope with the crisis. “Many cases pertain to adolescents. Sometimes children themselves call us to share their anxieties. Some of them are worried about pending exams, others say they have nightmares about the pandemic,” Nagasimha G Rao of CRT said.

Their helpline recently got a call from a class 10 student who was secretly smoking during the lockdown to cope with anxiety. “He was anxious as SSLC exams have been postponed. After a few sessions, he's better now, albeit exhibiting withdrawal symptoms,” Rao said. To help children cope with the stress, Rao narrates stories, reads out from books and gives them pep talks.

The Makkala Sahayavani (Parihar) helpline located in the Bengaluru police commissioner’s office, too, has received many calls. “We're conducting counselling over phone for both domestic abuse and children-related cases. When it is specifically related to children, we either refer it to Childline or to the CRT helpline,” said Parihar in-charge Rani Shetty.

In an advisory, Dr Shekar P Seshadri, a senior professor at the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in Nimhans, urged parents to structure their children’s days to help them cope with the situation. “Children have a loss of routine. They have questions about how long this will go on,” he said, advising parents to encourage hobbies, physical activities and family time.