Lockdown exemptions, rain triggers agricultural activities

Farmers in parts of north Karnataka have started preparing land for the kharif season, following the exemptions granted to farming and related activities. A few spells of pre-monsoon showers have prompted the farmers in Hubballi taluk to take up leveling and tilling the farmlands despite an acute shortage of agricultural labourers owing to the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

After the farmers harvested the rabi crops, the nationwide lockdown was clamped to mitigate the virus spread. The farmers had a tough time in selling their produce before the government rushed to their rescue. After the lockdown was eased for agri and related activities, several farmers dusted off tractors and agri implements to initiate the farm activities for new crop season.

In the last few days, farmers from Kusugal, Siraguppi, Hebasuru, Byhatti and surrounding villages in Hubbali taluk were seen preparing lands using tractors and oxen.

Shankar Patil, a farmer from Siraguppi told DH, “The farmers in the region have begun preparing land for kharif season. But for cotton crop at few places, most of the rabi crops in the region have been harvested. Agricultural activities in April was standstill due to the lockdown.”

“A few spells of pre-monsoon showers have helped the farmers prepare their land for monsoon season. The farmers have cleaned jowar and cotton plants and started tilling their lands. Also, buffalo manure is being sprayed to the land to enhance the soil fertility,” he said.