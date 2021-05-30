Lockdown extension: CM will take a call on June 4 or 5, says Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday said Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a final call on the extension of coronavirus lockdown on June 4 or 5.

Speaking to media persons, he said it would be premature to predict the extension of lockdown now itself, as the chief minister has to take various aspects into account.

"Yediyurappa has taken all the right steps in managing Covid during the second wave. Similarly, after consulting his cabinet ministers and experts, a decision would be taken before June 7, based on the number of positive cases and prevailing conditions at that time," he said.

Also read: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa willing to end Covid-19 lockdown, but conditions apply

Medicine for black fungus

Joshi said the Union government led by PM Modi has been fighting Covid on a war footing. Within 10 days, Centre was able to increase its medical oxygen production capacity from 900 tonnes to 9000 tonnes. Remdesivir, which was short of supply a few days ago, is now being open to the market and there is no shortage of supply now.

Similarly, medicines against black fungus will be supplied in abundance in the next two to three days, he said.