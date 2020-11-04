Lockdown: Hasanamba temple to open on Nov 5; devotees can have online darshan

The Hasanamba temple will open for the annual festival on November 5 and will remain open till November 16. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened as per tradition at 12 noon on Thursday.

There is no darshan for the public this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The district administration has restricted the entry of devotees to the temple this year as a precautionary measure. However, it has made all arrangements and LED screens are placed at 10 places in Hassan city, so that people can have darshan of the deity.

Devotees can also view the puja rituals and have darshan of the deity on the website http://hasanambalive2020.com on all 12 days.

Only people's representatives and invitees would be allowed into the temple to have darshan of the deity on the first day and the last day, sources said.