Lockdown in Karnataka inevitable, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday a lockdown in the state was "inevitable" going by the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Annamma Devi temple in Bengaluru's Gandhinagar, Yediyurappa said the Janata Curfew currently in force was not being followed strictly. "That's why a lockdown might become inevitable," he said.

The government has lined up meetings to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. "We will take a final call on what the additional measures should be after discussions," he said.

Karnataka Thursday reported 49,058 new cases and 328 deaths. Of these, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 23,706 infections and 139 fatalities. With Thursday's deaths, the total death toll now stands at 17,212.

The clamour for a complete lockdown is growing with BJP leaders themselves favouring stringent measures to curb the movement of people.

"If people don't want such measures, then they should wear masks, maintain social distancing and cooperate with the government to contain the pandemic. Taking stringent measures are inevitable and will be enforced," Yediyurappa said.

The CM said he prayed to Annamma Devi for peace and respite from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the controversy following Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya's expose of bed blocking scam, Yediyurappa congratulated him on behalf of the government for bringing the irregularities to light.

"Tejasvi Surya, with great difficulty, took a risk to expose the bed blocking scam and brought it to the notice of the state government. I spoke to him for an hour at Vidhana Soudha and have taken strict measures to prevent bed blocking," Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa lashed out at Chamrajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, saying that it appeared as if the Congress leader thought that exposing the scam was a crime. "The MP has exposed only what was happening. People like Zameer should stop talking lightly about him now," he said.

On patients being brought near his official residence and the Vidhana Soudha for lack of beds, Yediyurappa said that it was not right to do so.

"I am not saying it's wrong on their part to express their pain. It is true they have problems and we are taking measures. There's no need to come to my house or Vidhana Soudha. Immediately after officials are sounded off, they are trying everything to help people get a bed. We are pro-people," he said.