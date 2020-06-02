Liquor sale in Karnataka now allowed till 9 pm

Lockdown: Liquor sale in Karnataka now allowed till 9 pm

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 22:12 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

Liquor outlets in Karnataka will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm and microbreweries will be allowed to brew fresh beer, according to a fresh set of orders issued by Excise department.

Bars and restaurants were also allowed to procure stock for sale of liquor, subject to existing conditions related to the lockdown.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The orders were after the Ministry of Home Affairs relaxed curfew timings from 9 pm to 5 am, under the guidelines issued for the three-phased lifting of the lockdown.

Earlier, in an order issued in the first week of May - when liquor sales resumed more than a month after the lockdown - the Excise department restricted the sale of liquor from 9 am to 7 pm. Bars and restaurants which were allowed to sell existing stock of liquor at MRP prices from May 18, can now procure new stock.

Similarly, the department permitted "fresh brewing/production and sale of Beer as take-away," stating that all other conditions in previous orders allowing liquor sale in Karnataka will remain unaltered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

