Lockdown: MCom graduate works as MGNREGA daily wage worker

An MCom graduate of the University of Mysore (UoM) has taken up work as a daily wage worker under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to support her family at Doddapura village in T Narsipur taluk due to the lockdown.

Geetha is working as a daily-wager for 14 days. “My father died recently and my mother is aged. The younger sister is physically challenged. The past two months were difficult, due to the lockdown. Thus, I am working as a daily-wage worker,” she said.

“Earlier also, I have worked on farmlands. I am ready to do any work. I am proud about MGNERAGA work also. But we don't get work under the MGNREG Act regularly. Thus, it is difficult to sustain,” she said.

“I passed MCom with first class. Later, I tried for a job at various places. Finally, I registered under MGNREGA. We have 17 guntas of farmland. We have to repay loans availed for my elder sister’s wedding,” she said.

Gram panchayat development officer M Rajasekharamurthy said, “I have brought Geetha’s issue to the notice of CEO of Zilla Panchayat. District In-charge Minister S T Somasekhar has asked Geetha to meet him once the lockdown is lifted.”