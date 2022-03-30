Logo, theme unveiled for Karnataka's Global Investors’ Meet

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the logo and theme for the three-day Global Investor Meet (GIM) called “Invest Karnataka 2022” on Tuesday. The flagship investor event would be held in Bengaluru from November 2-4 2022.

A curtain raiser event will be held in Delhi for the event in April and will be followed by a launch at the World Economic Forum in Davos in May. Roadshows are also planned in key cities and abroad.

The 2022 edition of the GIM will be under the theme “Build for the World” reflecting on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain.

In attendance were also Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Large & Medium Scale Industries, M T B Nagaraj, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Municipal Administration, E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries.

