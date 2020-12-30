Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for probe in Dharmegowda's death

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called for a high level probe through an independent agency into the death of Deputy Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council S L Dharmegowda.
“The unfortunate incident in the House, when he was in Chair, is a serious attack on democracy. It is necessary to have a high-level probe through an independent agency into his death," Birla said expressing anguish over the death of Dharmegowda.
"It is the duty of all of us to safeguard the prestige of legislative bodies and dignity and freedom of Presiding officers," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.
Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints
Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe
2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants
Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition
‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt
Anxiety marks year-end plans
DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'
'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'