Lokayukta case against Kolar authorities over basic amenities

The Lokayukta has initiated a suo motu case against the Urban Development Department (UDD) and the Kolar Urban Development Authority (KUDA) for failing to provide basic amenities to a layout formed in 1994.

Following a complaint by the Sri Devaraj Urs Layout Residents' Welfare Association, the Lokayukta had ordered an inquiry by the police on June 6 which raised several gaps in the administration.

The KUDA developed the layout on 121 acres and three guntas in 1994. As many as 1,426 sites have been allotted and many are still being allotted by the authorities. For residents of 148 houses built in the layout, officials have failed to provide the basic amenities despite having funds to the tune of Rs 77.74 crore.

The Lokayukta flagged the findings by the police, including the lack of a full-time commissioner, vacant posts of assistant executive engineer, accountant and other key personnel, which has hit the development works.

With regard to the report's recommendation for posting a full-time commissioner and filling up vacancies, the Lokayukta has sought objections from the UDD and the KUDA.