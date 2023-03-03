Lokayukta officials raid BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's house in Channagiri

Lokayukta officials raid BJP MLA's house in Channagiri

The team collected dozens of documents in four bags and conducted search operations in the presence of the MLAs' wife Leelavathi and his son Praveen Madal

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Mar 03 2023, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 16:56 ist
The MLA's son, Prashanth Madal, was earlier caught taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Credit: Twitter/@RituChoudhryINC

A team of lokayukta sleuths led by S P M S Kaulapure on Thursday carried out a raid on the house of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in his native place of Channakeshapura in Channagiri taluk.

Also Read | BJP MLA whose son was caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe resigns as KSDL chief

The raid came on the back of another lokayukta raid in which the MLA's son, Prashanth Madal, the Chief Accountant of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe in Bengaluru over a government contract.

Lokayukta
BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
BWSSB

