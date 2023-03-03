Lokayukta officials raid BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's house in Channagiri

A team of lokayukta sleuths led by S P M S Kaulapure on Thursday carried out a raid on the house of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in his native place of Channakeshapura in Channagiri taluk.

The team collected dozens of documents in four bags and conducted search operations in the presence of the MLAs' wife Leelavathi and his son Praveen Madal.

The raid came on the back of another lokayukta raid in which the MLA's son, Prashanth Madal, the Chief Accountant of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe in Bengaluru over a government contract.