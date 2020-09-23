'Loss to the nation': Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa condoles Suresh Angadi's death

Politicians cutting across party lines condoled the demise of Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways, on Wednesday. Angadi breathed his last in New Delhi and had tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Expressing shock over his demise, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Angadi was a popular leader who was affable. "His demise is a loss to the entire nation, not just the state," the CM said.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda tweeted that Angadi was like a younger brother to him. "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi. He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation. May his soul rest in peace. May God give his family and well-wishers the strength to bear this pain," Gowda said in a tweet.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah noted that Angadi was always concerned about the development of Karnataka, adding that he was saddened by the unfortunate demise.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in his condolence message, noted that Angadi had vision for development of railway services in Karnataka. "The state has lost a voice for its development," he said in a tweet.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Visveshwar Hegde Kageri, recalling his association with the Union Minister, said that the nation has lost a politician with foresight.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Angadi was a major force behind strengthening the state BJP unit. "I am saddened by the demise of my guide," he said.