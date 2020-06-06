Lost job and returned to K'taka? Govt wants to help

Lost job and returned to K'taka? Govt wants to help

  Jun 06 2020, 22:13 ist
  updated: Jun 06 2020, 22:24 ist

If you have been part of a skilled workforce in any industry outside the state or country, and are now in search of employment, you can register with the skill development corporation to find a job. 

While taking note that several skilled workers from Karnataka settled in other states or countries have now lost jobs in the wake of the pandemic, the state government has decided to reach out to such people and help them find jobs.

A person can register with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation on the portal https://migrantkar.kaushalkar.com/, by keying in basic details. Once the registration is done, the department concerned will reach out to the candidate.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who is also in charge of skill development said that the portal was recently launched to help skilled workforce from all sectors ranging from engineers and nurses to masons.

“On one hand, several people from our state who had gone abroad or to other states in search of employment have now come back owing to the crisis brought about by the pandemic. On the other hand, skilled migrant workforce in our state, have now gone back to their natives. Hence there is a huge requirement for jobs. For instance, there is a huge demand for skilled workforce in the construction industry. This is but one example. We hope to fill this employment gap through this portal,” he explained. 

While trying to create a database of all those in need of employment, the government was simultaneously creating another database of available jobs across different sectors.

“We will launch another portal soon with information about jobs available. We are coordinating with industry representatives in this regard,” Ashwath Narayan added. 

According to officials in the department, going by the number of people registered on Seva Sindu, about 1.50 lakh people were back in Karnataka and required jobs. The department was also in the process of ascertaining a more accurate figure, officials said.

