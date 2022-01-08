LPG cylinders explode during illegal refilling in Bengaluru, 3 injured

Three persons suffered serious burn injuries after two LPG cylinders, which were allegedly being refilled illegally, exploded here on Saturday.
According to the police, the incident took place inside the Bharath Bhavani Gas agency's premises located in Panchasheela Nagar near Moodalapalya locality.
The injured are currently been treated at a hospital.
The preliminary investigation has suggested that the incident took place while transferring gas from big cylinders to normal ones. A fire broke out in the godown after two cylinders exploded.
Luckily, the rest of the cylinders did not explode and the fire brigade personnel who rushed to the spot, managed to extinguish the fire.
Govindarajanagar police found LPG cylinders stacked illegally. They lodged a case against the owner, Bettaiah. The incident caused panic as the agency is located in a residential area.
Another major fire incident was reported in an under construction apartment in Bengaluru's Konanakunte locality. As of now, no death has been reported. The exact cause of the incident and damage is yet to be ascertained.
