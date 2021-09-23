LS Speaker Om Birla to address joint session of Karnataka Legislature on Friday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address both Houses of Karnataka Legislature on Friday.
The theme of Birla’s address will be ‘Democracy – Safeguarding democratic values'.
Chairman of Legislative Council of Karnataka Basavaraj Horatti, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri; ministers, Members of Parliament, MLCs, MLAs and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.
It will be the first time that Birla will be addressing the Joint Session of the two Houses of a Legislature.
