M’luru anti-CAA riots: charge sheet filed against 66

The CID police have submitted a charge sheet against 66 persons alleged to have been involved in violence during anti-CAA protest in Manglauru on December 19, 2019. The charge sheets have been submitted in two separate cases.

One Mohammed Azar and 19 others have been named in the first charge sheet in connection with a complaint filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Arungshu Giri at Mangaluru North Police Station. According to the charge sheet, the accused were involved in unlawful assembly, rioting, using lethal weapons, criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and violation of the order of a government officer. The charge sheet has been filed in the second JMFC court.

A total of 46 persons have been named in another charge sheet in connection with a complaint lodged by Shantharam, then inspector of Mangaluru East Police Station. They are accused of unlawful assembly, use of weapons and attacking police with bottles and stones.

The charge sheet runs into 2,000 pages. Sources said that the investigation was still in progress and supplementary charge sheet would be filed subsequently.