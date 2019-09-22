M3 EVM machines to debut in Assembly byelections

For the first-time, M3 electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used for Hunsur Assembly segment by-polls. The election is scheduled for October 21.

In a press conference here Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said that the new machines are being used for the first-time for the Assembly elections. Earlier, one machine was used for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election. The machines are an upgraded version, the DC informed.

He said, “The machines will reach Hunsur within a day from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. The machines will be stored in a strongroom in Hunsur City Municipal Council office. As many as 548 ballot units and counting units and VVPATs will be used for the election. Mock voting will be conducted among political party representatives.”

Schedule

As per the order of the Election Commission of India, the last date to file nomination papers is September 30. The papers will be scrutinised on October 1. The applicants can withdraw the papers before October 3. The voting will be held on October 21 and counting will be on October 24. The election model code of conduct (MCC) will be in force till October 27. It has come to force on Saturday itself.

Hunsur Assistant Commissioner is appointed as the Election Officer and the nomination papers should be submitted at the AC’s office in Hunsur. Hunsur Tahsildar is appointed as the Deputy Election Officer. In all, 1,315 officials will be deputed for election duty, the DC said.

Following the polling, the machines will be shifted to the strongroom in Hunsur and the counting will be held there on October 24, the DC informed.

Voters’ list

As per the existing voters list, Hunsur Assembly segment has a total of 2,26,920 voters. The names, which were enrolled recently, will also be considered for the upcoming by-elections. However, no deletion of names from the list is allowed.

The segment has a total of 274 polling stations and 46 of them were considered as critical during the previous Lok Sabha election. However, the number of critical booths would be changed, following another exercise.

Control Room

The control room and helpline will be active round the clock. The people can call toll free number 1950, if they come across any election malpractice. The sector officer, flying squad, static surveillance teams, video viewing teams, video surveillance teams, will be formed immediately.

Security

The DC said, “This time, the election commission has planned to establish more number of check-posts and flying squads than the previous election.” Additional Superintendent of Police P V Sneha was present.