Madiga leaders to meet CM B S Yediyurappa to seek internal quota

Madiga community leaders, across the party lines, on Thursday decided to approach Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and urge him to table the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation during the upcoming monsoon session of the legislature.

A meeting of the community's leaders was organised by BJP's Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and former Congress minister H Anjaneya.

Madigas are a Scheduled Caste and belong to the Dalit Left, who identify with former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram. They claim that the Dalit Right, despite being small in number, bag most of the reservation benefits.

"We will also reach out to Dalit Right leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, G Parameshwara, V Srinivasa Prasad and H C Mahadevappa seeking their support in mounting pressure on the government for implementation of the report," Anjaneya told reporters.

The Supreme Court's recent stand that states can make sub-categories among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes for the purpose of reservation has intensified the demand to implement the Sadashiva Commission report.

In 2012, the commission recommended 15% SC quota be divided into 6% for SC (Left), 5% for SC (Right), 3% for 'touchables' and 1% for other SCs.

"It was also decided in the meeting that the support of all Dalit leaders, who have fought for internal reservation, should be sought and the pontiffs of all mutts should come when we meet the chief minister," he said.

Narayanaswamy said everyone must come together to "fight for our share."

According to Anjaneya, the state government should mount pressure on the Centre to amend Schedule 341 of the Constitution. "The Supreme Court has said state governments have the power to provide internal reservation to oppressed castes," he pointed out.

Legislators Duryodhan Aihole, Basavaraj Muttimada, Prof Linganna, Dharmasena, former minister M Shivanna, former legislator R Ramakrishna, Ganga Hanumaiah, Anasuyamma and others were present in the meeting.