Magisterial enquiry into Bengaluru riots will be carried out: Basavaraj Bommai

A magisterial enquiry will be carried out into the rioting witnessed in Bengaluru on late Tuesday evening. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will also recover losses to public property from those who were responsible for rioting.

Speaking to reporters, he said that following a high-level meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, it was decided to conduct a magisterial enquiry by the district executive magistrate as per National Human Rights Commission guidelines. As per the same, district magistrate will probe the incident, he said.

"One of the important announcements I want to make is that the recovery of losses (for damaged property), as per Supreme Court directions, should be recovered from the persons behind the incident. That action we are going to take immediately," he said.

People behind rioting are being identified and losses suffered is being assessed, Bommai said. A total of 145 people were arrested and the arrests will continue.

Enquiry into the incident will be exposed the conspiracy behind the riots, he said.

The government has sought additional forces and six parties of Central Reserve Police Force were dispatched from Chennai and Hyderabad, he said. One party of Central Industrial Security Force will also arrive to augment the Garuda teams and Rapid Action Force units deployed in the ground, he said.

"Situation is under control. There is total peace and order," he added.