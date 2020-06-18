Maha rain increases inflows into Almatti dam

Incessant rain in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra has increased inflows into Almatti dam (Lal Bahadur Shastri Sagar). On Thursday, the dam received 15,391 cusecs of water. The inflows are expected to clock 20,000 cusecs by night.

As much as 1.32 tmcft of water had flown into the dam in a single day. This year, Almatti dam started receiving inflows in June first week. With Krishna river catchment experiencing heavy showers, the inflows will increase further and the dam is expected to reach the full reservoir level (FRL) before its schedule.

The water level in the dam has increased to 511.23 meters on June 18. It was 509.47 metres on June 5. The maximum level of the dam is 519.60 metres.

Copious rain in Konkan region of Maharashtra has resulted in increased inflows into Krishna river and its tributaries including Vedganga and Doodhganga. On Thursday, two more low-lying barrage-cum-bridges in Belagavi district were submerged. With this all six barrage-cum-bridges, including Kallol-Yadur bridge, have gone underwater.

Kallol barrage in Chikkodi taluk recorded an inflow of 26,000 cusecs on Thursday. With southwest monsoon gaining momentum, coastal districts and Malnad experienced widespread rain on in the last 24 hours. Sea erosion was reported in Gokarna, Kaup and other places. With water level in several rivers including Swarna, Seetha rising, flood threat looms large over parts of Udupi district.

A 58-year-old man from Kaalthodu in Baindoor taluk washed swept away by strong undercurrent in Kodla Halla (stream). Kota in Udupi district has recorded 12 cm of rain while Bhagamandala in Kodagu and Karwar witnessed 11 cm each.

Yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy showers in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district from June 19 to June 23. The IMD has declared Yellow Alert and cautioned the fishermen not to venture into the sea. Parts of Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts received rain.