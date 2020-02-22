Mahadayi: Notification doesn't mean project go-ahead, says Goa BJP

Faced with criticism for letting Goa's interests down in the ongoing dispute with Karnataka over sharing the Mahadayi river water, the Goa BJP on Friday insisted, that allowing the notification of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal award did not mean Karnataka was permitted to divert the river water.

"Notification of the award does not mean Karnataka has been permitted to divert the water to use the water... After notification, there are other procedures involved, they will need to have an EIA," Bharatiya Janata Party Goa general secretary Narendra Sawaikar told a press conference in Panaji on Friday.

"Notification is a part of the procedure that is why it has come up. Just because the notification has been allowed and Karnataka and some opposition leaders have been jumping with joy, it does not mean that Karnataka has won," Sawaikar said.

"Until the Supreme Court does not deliver its judgement on the matter, we do not believe the Mahadayi matter has been resolved," he also said.

The BJP in Goa is on the back foot over the Mahadayi issue, with the Opposition accusing the ruling party of either not doing enough or compromising the interests of Goa in favour of the party's political interests.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat also called February 20 a 'Black Day', after the Supreme Court of India allowed notification of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal award, whose provisions have been challenged by both governments.

Sawaikar, however, insisted that since the Supreme Court on Thursday had admitted Goa's appeal against the MWDT award, coastal state's battle for its rightful share of the Mahadayi river water would continue.