Maharashtra activists prevented from entering Belagavi to participate in Maha Melava

District Police prevented entry of activists and leaders belonging to different political parties near Karnataka border with Maharashtra at Kognoli in Nipani taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway on Monday and sent them back from check post.

Maharashtra political activists were on their way to participate in the Maha Melava organised by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi. Permission had been denied to the pro-Maharashtra outfit for its event opposing winter session of the state legislature.

Police security has been increased on all roads linking Maharashtra and credentials of those traveling are being verified.