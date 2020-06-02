Maharashtra spike: CM B S Yediyurappa takes stock of COVID-19 in seven districts

With Maharashtra returnees turning COVID-19 positive in large numbers, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday put seven districts in the state on guard, asking authorities to intensify home quarantine measures.

Yediyurappa held talks with officials from Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Belagavi and Udupi districts.

The problem with Maharashtra returnees is so severe that the government might increase the institutional quarantine period for those coming from this state, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said. Currently, those coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine, followed by a seven-day home quarantine.

"Maharashtra is the biggest problem for us. Some 15,000-20,000 people have come into each district from Maharashtra and another 2,000 are going to come to each district,” Ashoka told reporters.

"In Udupi, especially, we have seen 210 positive cases and all of them are from Mumbai or Pune. Clearly, the seven-day quarantine is not enough. So, it was decided that the institutional quarantine period for those from Maharashtra should be increased,” Ashoka said.

Yediyurappa directed authorities to ensure strict home quarantining and asked the police to deploy constables outside such homes. He also said task forces at the gram panchayat level should monitor this and booth-level teams should submit daily reports.

The chief minister also asked deputy commissioners to camp at taluks to supervise Covid-19 containment.