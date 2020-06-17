MAHE gets new VC

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has announced the appointment of Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh as the new vice chancellor.

Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, an outstanding educator and currently the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim-Manipal University, will be the new Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), the deemed to be university and an Institution of Eminence.

He will take charge on July 1, 2020 from Dr Vinod Bhat, who has successfully completed his tenure. Dr Vinod Bhat will be taking over a new role as executive vice president from July 1, 2020.