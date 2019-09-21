‘Mahila mattu Makkala Dasara’ from September 30

Women, girls, and children will display their talent, art, skills and also will walk the ramp during Mahila Mattu Makkala Dasara (women and children's Dasara) scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 4.

Women and Children Dasara sub-committee has organised a variety of events, including fashion show, folk art, science and craft expo as part of Dasara celebration.

Traditional bridal fashion show; ‘Bhandavya,’ mother and daughter fashion show; and traditional girls fashion show would be the attractions. While girls wearing traditional bridal costumes walk the ramp under traditional bridal segment, mother and daughters will walk the ramp under Bhandavya. In addition, girls wearing rural attire will display their talent on the stage, on October 1 at JK Grounds.

Deputy Special Officer Prem Kumar said, "Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle will inaugurate Woman Dasara in front of Mysuru Palace on September 30. Events such as ‘Udyama Sambhrama’, an exhibition of products produced by women and members of self-help groups, is organised for women."

Jolle, in the presence of District In-charge Minister V Somanna and MLA L Nagendra, will inaugurate the event at JK Grounds. All programmes related to women Dasara will be held on the grounds. Women will perform folk art skills such as dance and music under a ‘Janapada Siri’ on October 1. Participants from different taluks will be a part of the progamme.

Makkala Dasara will be held from September 30 to October 1 at Jaganmohana Palace. Anganwadi children will participate in fancy dress competition on October 2. TV show SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs fame Jnana will be part of Makkala Dasara.

In addition, essay competition on Indian Space Mission Chandrayaan-II is organised for high school students. Debate competition, fancy dress, drawing on Dasara festival, cultural and quiz competitions, are scheduled for school students. An exhibition of science and crafts is organised for students. The students will display models on health, reusable materials and cleanliness.

A woman achiever and a child achiever will be honoured as part of the Mahila mattu Makkala Dasara. The sub-committee will make transport and accommodation facilities for rural students.