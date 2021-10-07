Maintain status quo on Balabrooie Guest House: HC

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday passed an interim order to maintain status quo on the proposal to convert the iconic Balabrooie Guest House into a Constitution Club for legislators.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma restrained the authorities from felling or even pruning any tree on the premises without obtaining express permission from the court.

The interim order was passed on an interlocutory application (IA) filed by Dattatreya T Devare and the Bangalore Environment Trust. The petitioners moved the IA in their pending PIL seeking a direction for the tree census in Bengaluru. The process is still under way in the city.

The petitioners said that the Balabrooie Guest House, constructed in 1850, is one of the iconic heritage sites of Bengaluru. Several personalities such as Rabindranath Tagore, Indira Gandhi and M Visvesvaraya had stayed in the guest house during their visits to the city. The campus also has a large number of heritage trees, some even over 100 years old. Owing to their massive root systems spread across 40 feet, the trees can absorb large quantities of rainwater and prevent flooding in the area.

The petitioners contended that the proposal for putting up structures for a Constitution Club would result in the felling or cutting of heritage trees. They said the trees on the campus act as ‘lungs’ to the traffic around the heart of the city and are by themselves large ecosystems.

The bench directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is conducting the tree census, to file a detailed report about the trees in and around the guest house. The court also directed the Horticulture Department to file a similar report by the next date of hearing.

Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had announced on October 4 that the government has revisited its decision to have a Constitution Club at the Balabrooie Guest House.

