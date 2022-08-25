Majority of parents have British mentality: Nagesh

Majority of parents still have 'British mentality', says Karnataka education minister B C Nagesh

Around 250-plus model schools have been identified across the state, Nagesh said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 25 2022, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 01:39 ist
B C Nagesh. Credit: DH file photo

English will be taught as one of the languages in model schools that the government has planned to start. Though the medium of instruction in these schools is Kannada, the department has decided to teach English as a subject.

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said that teaching English is necessary as a majority of parents still have “a British mentality”.

Speaking after inaugurating the renovated BBMP school buildings in Bengaluru by the Indian Academy group of educational institutions on Wednesday, the minister said: “The desire for the English language in the society is not different than in British times and considering that, we have decided to offer English as one of the language subjects at our model schools”.

The government is choosing one school at the gram panchayat level and upgrading it. The plan is to shift the kids from nearby villages to the model school, by providing transportation too. Currently, around 250-plus such schools have been identified across the state and will be ready by the 2023-24 academic year, he said.

Read | 7 new model varsities to start in Karnataka from next academic year

Expressing helplessness over the maintenance of toilets at the government schools, Nagesh requested non-profit organisations and other interested individuals to chip in.

“The government has constructed and is ready to construct toilets at schools, but there is a lack of hygiene and maintenance. We need the help of NGOs to educate our children on hygiene and at the same time for the maintenance of toilets,” Nagesh mentioned.

The minister also requested the NGOs to chip in for academic adoption. He said, there is a need to address the shortage of teachers at government schools, in some particular subjects and interested organisations could join hands with the government.

The government’s education reforms adviser M R Doreswamy, Indian Academy group chairperson T Somashekar and BBMP officials were present. The group adopted 11 BBMP schools in Bengaluru and renovated five of them in the first phase.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

B C Nagesh
Schools
Karnataka
Education

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

 