Make realistic estimation of oxygen demand, HC tells Karnataka government

The High Court on Friday asked the state government to realistically estimate the requirement of oxygen to face the possible third wave of Covid-19.

A special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar directed the state government to inform the court whether the Supreme Court’s direction for maintaining the buffer stock of oxygen has been implemented in the state.

In the affidavit the state government submitted that as on August 23, 2021, a total of 3.69 crore doses of vaccinations have been administered. Of the 4.97 crore target population, 2.83 crore have received the first jab (59.7%) and 86.46 lakh have received the second dose (17.4%).

It was also informed to the court that 1.35 crore beneficiaries out of targeted 3.26 crore beneficiaries, in the age-group of 18-44 years, have received the first dose, while 13.28 lakh beneficiaries in the same age-group have received both the doses. In the category of 45 years age, out of 1.71 crore target beneficiaries, 1.30 crore have received the first dose, while 62.77 lakh have received both the doses.

In regard to the availability of oxygen, the state government submitted that as on August 24, 2021, the buffer stock of LMO available in private hospitals is 4,709 MT and the buffer stock of LMO in government hospitals is 147.4 MT. The bench has posted the next hearing to September 8. The state government has been directed to submit recent data on vaccination as well as the proposal to establish 241 oxygen plants. The court asked the state government to submit whether the quantity estimated is sufficient to cater to the need as estimated by the expert committee at 1,200 MT per day.