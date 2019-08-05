Malnad, north Karnataka experience widespread showers

Showers poured more misery on the flood-hit Belagavi district. While the taluks in Krishna basin continue to battle deluge caused by heavy discharge from Maharashtra reservoirs, Belagavi city, Khanapur and surrounding areas on Monday were battered by incessant showers.

Many parts of Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu district also experienced fairly widespread rain.

Torrential rain in Khanapur, Londa and Jamboti has submerged no less than 17 bridges across swollen Malaprabha, Pandari, Mahadayi and streams. The traffic on three state highways and the busy Belagavi-Goa road.

Landslides were reported at Shankarpet, Kanakumbi and Chorla Ghat.

Kanakumbi recorded 205 mm rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Monday). Londa received 147 mm while Jamboti registered 136 mm rain. Belagavi city also received intermittent showers on Monday.

Rivers and rivulets in Uttara Kannada district are flowing in full steam following the copious rain in the region. Ankola, Sirsi, Yellapur and Siddapura taluks witnessed heavy showers on Monday.

Traffic on National Highway 63 was affected following the flooding of a bridge across Gangavali near Sunkasal, Ankola. Bridges in Siddapur and Kumta taluks are also underwater, owing to overflowing streams.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy showers in the district for the next three days. Three-day holiday, starting Tuesday, has been declared for schools and colleges in Sirsi, Yellapur and Siddapur taluks.

Haveri and Dharwad districts also received widespread rain on Thursday. Varada river in Haveri district is in spate.

Moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts on Monday. Incessant rain has upped the water level in dams and rivers in the Malnad. The water level in the rivers Tunga, Bhadra, Sharavathy, Kushavathi and Malathi in the region has increased.

The water level in Linganamakki dam rose to 1,785.35 feet against the maximum level of 1,819 feet.

The inflow was 52, 423 cusec. The water level in the Bhadra dam rose to 147. 60 feet and the inflow was 8,333 cusecs. Tunga dam has reached the maximum level.