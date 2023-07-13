Karnataka man held for sexually abusing step daughter

Man arrested for sexually abusing minor step daughter in Karnataka

Sources said the accused used to lock the woman and her other daughter in a room and then sexually abuse the victim

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 13 2023, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 20:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man has been arrested at Byndoor in Udupi district for allegedly sexually abusing his minor step daughter, police said on Thursday.

Sohel was arrested under provisions of POCSO Act by the Kundapur police. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, police sources said.

Read: Karnataka youth held under POCSO for impregnating minor girl

The accused had married a woman from another state who was living with her two children after abandoning her husband. The family has been living in Kundapur.

Sources said the accused used to lock the woman and her other daughter in a room and then sexually abuse the victim.

He has also been allegedly assaulting the woman also who lodged a complaint with the police.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Crime
Crime Against Women
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 