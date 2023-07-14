Man captures leopard, ties its limbs & takes it on bike in Karnataka

Man captures leopard, ties its limbs & takes it on bike

Venugopal alias Muthu tied the limbs of the wild cat and ferried it on his motorbike to his village.

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jul 14 2023, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 20:41 ist
With the support of sticks, he tied the leopard to his motorbike and went to his village. Credit: Special Arrangement

At a time when the Forest department has been taking all measures to rescue leopards that create panic among villagers in the region, a youth single-handedly captured a leopard that attacked him, and handed it over to the Forest department, at Bagivalu village in Hassan district, Karnataka.

Venugopal, alias Muthu, tied the limbs of the wild cat and ferried it on his motorbike to his village. Venugopal was on his way to his farmland, on his motorbike on Friday morning, when the leopard attacked him. Venugopal gathered courage and tried to chase it away. But, the leopard attacked him again. As an act of self-defence, Venugopal caught it and tied its limbs with a rope on the motorbike. 

Also Read | Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

With the support of sticks, he tied the leopard to his motorbike and went to his village. The residents provided first aid to him. Later, they alerted the Forest department personnel, who took the leopard into their custody. The leopard is being treated at the veterinary hospital in Gandasi.

Although hurting a wild animal is an offence, as per Forest Act, Venugopal might have captured the animal for self defence, said Forest department personnel.

 

