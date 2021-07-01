Man claiming to be Sriramulu's PA held for cheating

Man claiming to be Sriramulu's PA held for cheating people by using Karnataka CM's son's name

The accused has been identified as Rajanna alias Raju (40), a resident of Ballari

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 23:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Cyber Crime officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a man who allegedly claimed to be the personal assistant of Social Welfare minister B Sriramulu and cheated many people by promising to get their works done in the government. 

The accused has been identified as Rajanna alias Raju (40), a resident of Ballari. According to an investigating officer, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police on June 28 stating that the accused Rajanna and others misused his name to get a job done by receiving illegal gratification.

Vijayendra also stated that he does not know the accused and had nothing to do with him. He requested the police to take necessary action against all the persons involved.

Rajanna was detained near Chalukya hotel in Basaveshwara circle on Thursday evening. He will be taken into police custody and will be interrogated thoroughly. "We are yet to get confirmation whether Rajanna is really PA of Sriramulu. But, we have got few photos of him with Sriramulu", an investigating officer said.

Vijayendra had two-three audio files of the call conversation between Rajanna and the people who paid him money. Rajanna had used the name of Vijayendra In all the audio files. The same was handed over to the police by Vijayendra. Police have found 20 such audio files which were circulated on WhatsApp and social media. 

The investigating officer ruled out that Rajanna was detained from the residence of Sriramulu.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Arrest
cheating
Sriramulu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aliens might already be watching us

Aliens might already be watching us

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

 