Man gets 2 vaccine doses within minutes in DK district

Man gets two vaccine doses within minutes in Dakshina Kannada district

He was kept under observation for three hours at the centre and later sent home

A Balasubramanian
A Balasubramanian, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 03 2021, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 18:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A 19-year old daily wage worker was administered two doses of Covishield vaccine in a short span of time at a crowded vaccination camp at a school in Sullia taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

He was kept under observation for three hours at the centre and later sent home. Health officials have been keeping a check on him at his home since Wednesday and no adverse effect has been reported till late Thursday, Sullia Taluk health officer Dr B Nandakumar said. K B Arun, a daily wage worker hailing from Kootelu in the taluk, had gone to the vaccination camp at Duggalakda High School in Sullia taluk on Wednesday, where the health assistant administered the first dose of vaccine to him.

He waited in the room for some time when he was given a second dose by the same staff unaware that he had already received the jab.

Dr Nandakumar said the confusion occurred as the youth did not leave the room after getting vaccinated. He was under the impression that two doses of vaccine were required for travel. The nurse also could not recognise him in the mask. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance

Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance

You are not who you think you are

You are not who you think you are

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

 