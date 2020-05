The Kodigehalli police have arrested a 50-year-old man for collecting Rs 250 from fellow migrant workers to get police clearance for train tickets to return home.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Parada, a resident of Bhadrappa Layout near

Hebbal, and a native of Bhubaneswar in Odisha. Police seized Rs 8,000 from Ramesh along with forms, in which he took the workers’ signatures. Ramesh has been booked under IPC Section 420.