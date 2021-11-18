Man injured in leopard attack

A man identified as Siddappa was seriously injured in a leopard attack at Beeramballi village in H D Kote taluk, on Thursday.
He was grazing cattle when the leopard suddenly pounced on him.
Siddappa resisted its attack and was seriously injured. He has been shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for further treatment.
According to Assistant Conservator of Forest Ravikumar, pug marks of the leopard were found at the place and a cage was placed to capture the wild cat.
