Man injured in leopard attack

Man injured in leopard attack

The man was grazing cattlew hen the leopard suddenly pounced on him

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, H D Kote ,
  • Nov 18 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 18:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man identified as Siddappa was seriously injured in a leopard attack at Beeramballi village in H D Kote taluk, on Thursday.

 He was grazing cattle when the leopard suddenly pounced on him.

Siddappa resisted its attack and was seriously injured. He has been shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for further treatment.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forest Ravikumar, pug marks of the leopard were found at the place and a cage was placed to capture the wild cat.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Leopard attack
H D Kote

Related videos

What's Brewing

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 