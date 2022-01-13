Man injured in leopard attack in Karnataka

A man sustained injuries in a leopard attack at Kolagala on Mysuru-Manandavadi Road, in the taluk on Thursday.

Chandraraj Urs is the victim and undergoing treatment in K R Hospital in Mysuru. The leopard attacked Urs around 4:30 am when he ventured out of his house. However, he managed to escape from the animal. Later, his neighbours shifted Urs to a government hospital in H D Kote and then to Mysuru.

It has to be noted that two leopards were found at Kapila River between Madapur and Chakkur. The video of the animals had gone viral.

