Man injured in leopard attack in Karnataka

Chandraraj Urs is the victim and undergoing treatment in K R Hospital in Mysuru

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS,
  • Jan 13 2022, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 20:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Wildlife SOS Photo

A man sustained injuries in a leopard attack at Kolagala on Mysuru-Manandavadi Road, in the taluk on Thursday. 

Chandraraj Urs is the victim and undergoing treatment in K R Hospital in Mysuru. The leopard attacked Urs around 4:30 am when he ventured out of his house. However, he managed to escape from the animal. Later, his neighbours shifted Urs to a government hospital in H D Kote and then to Mysuru.

It has to be noted that two leopards were found at Kapila River between Madapur and Chakkur. The video of the animals had gone viral.

Karnataka
India News
Leopards
Mysuru

