Man injured in leopard attack in Karnataka

A man sustained injuries in a leopard attack at Kolagala on Mysuru-Manandavadi Road, in the taluk on Thursday.
Chandraraj Urs is the victim and undergoing treatment in K R Hospital in Mysuru. The leopard attacked Urs around 4:30 am when he ventured out of his house. However, he managed to escape from the animal. Later, his neighbours shifted Urs to a government hospital in H D Kote and then to Mysuru.
It has to be noted that two leopards were found at Kapila River between Madapur and Chakkur. The video of the animals had gone viral.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Sculpture by infamous artist attacked with hammer in UK
How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes
Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria
Writers need to keep updating themselves: Subhash Ghai
NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus
DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?
Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties
Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter
New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector