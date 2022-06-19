Man missing, woman killed as rains lash Bengaluru

One person was killed and another went missing in the heavy rain that lashed Bengaluru on Friday night, causing extensive damage in parts of the city.

While a 62-year-old woman was killed when the compound wall of a prestigious apartment in Garudacharpalya collapsed on two asbestos roof houses, a 28-year-old resident of Gayathri Layout in KR Puram was swept away in a storm water drain around 1 am on Saturday when he went to save his motorcycle from being washed away.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the two victims.

According to the residents of the area, Mithun, the man who was swept away, stepped out to move his motorcycle to safety after hearing the wall of the house collapse. "Unfortunately, he lost balance and was swept away in the drain along with his bike," one of the residents said.

In the Garudarcharpalya incident, the woman, Muniyamma, was shifted to a private hospital but died soon after, according to the BBMP.

"We will ensure that the apartment pays compensation to the woman's family," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said. Three of her family members also suffered minor injuries and are being treated at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, rescue teams have launched a search for Mithun. "Search operations began as soon as the incident was reported and 10 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the job," said Girinath.

Mithun's roommates are hoping that he will be found alive. "He is a native of Shivamogga and had come to Bengaluru for studies and eventually took up a job. We do not know how to inform his parents. We are constantly in touch with the rescue teams and are helping them trace Mithun at the earliest," his roommates told DH.

A large volume of water has slowed down the search. The teams have not been able to trace him even after 15 hours. A rescue team member told DH that the water level had risen by nearly four feet. "The rising water gushed down the road with great force. The drain is too narrow for the huge quantity of water and gets clogged," he said.

Elsewhere, at least 20 two-wheelers were damaged after a wall crashed on them.