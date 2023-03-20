Man recites Azaan outside DC's office in Shivamogga

A video of a Muslim youth reciting the Azaan in outside the Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner's office during a protest in the city went viral on social media.

Shivamogga police booked a case agianst the offender and warned him not to indulge in such activities in the future. However, he was sent home.

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told DH, "The person was called and warned not to do it. One preventive case is booked against that person.. We are verifying the antecedents of those who participated in the protest staged by Muslim forum.: Based on the antecedents appropriate action is being initiated," he added.